Democrats forced to battle record gas prices, homelessness and crime in 2022 election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Tom Del Baccaro, KUSI Political Contributor, about his recent commentary on the midterm election coming up.

With the recent high gas prices, and high rates of homelessness and crime, voting for in this election could be crucial to actual change in your neighborhoods.

Tom Del Beccaro’s full opinion piece can be found HERE