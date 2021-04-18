Democrats introduce bill that would take US Supreme Court seats from nine to 13

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Donald Trump appointed three of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court Justices, working in favor of Republican politics.

On April 15, Democrats proposed the Judiciary Act of 2021, expanding that odd number to another odd number, 13, but Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she “has no plans to bring it to the floor.”

With the court’s current conservative 6-3 majority, Democrats and liberal activists are saying that the current majority secures rejections from the court to any legal challenges from the Biden administration’s legislation.

The high court has maintained nine justices since the end of the Civil War, and has changed numbers seven times throughout U.S. history.

Following the proposal, President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting up a bipartisan commission that will study reform of the court, analyzing the court’s size as well as the length of the justice’s appointments.

President Biden has since commented that he opposed expanding the court, but favors his bipartisan commission.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the proposal.