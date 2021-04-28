Democrats label Gavin Newsom Recall as right wing extremist coup





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially begun in both sides.

On the governor’s side, they are painting the recall as a coup by right wing extremists, a message that is being followed by his faithful followers, like San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. In January, Fletcher called the over 2 million Californians who signed the recall petition “neo nazis” and “white supremacists.”

Recall leaders and supporters say this is a citizen powered movement, with people from all kinds of backgrounds and political ideologies in support.

For example, Tom del Beccaro said in Los Angeles County, more Democrats than Republicans sign the Recall Gavin Newsom petition.

Regarding the numbers, there have more than 2 million signatures from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are not happy with the way the governor is doing his job.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined us live from Harbor Island with reaction and examples of how those on the left are attempting to slander supporters of the recall.

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There's too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

In January 2021, Supervisor @NathanFletcher said the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign was being led by "Neo Nazis" and "white supremacists." Three months later, CA Secretary of State says they have officially verified enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. pic.twitter.com/6rIyxqBaer — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 26, 2021

Over the past year, Governor @GavinNewsom shut down churches, small businesses, salons, bars, restaurants and youth sports. Then, he dined inside at the French Laundry while telling the rest of us its too dangerous. Now, he is facing a recall. Info: https://t.co/RAzyBEWphV pic.twitter.com/2jUMz2tQYN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 28, 2021