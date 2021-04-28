Democrats label Gavin Newsom Recall as right wing extremist coup
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially begun in both sides.
On the governor’s side, they are painting the recall as a coup by right wing extremists, a message that is being followed by his faithful followers, like San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. In January, Fletcher called the over 2 million Californians who signed the recall petition “neo nazis” and “white supremacists.”
Recall leaders and supporters say this is a citizen powered movement, with people from all kinds of backgrounds and political ideologies in support.
For example, Tom del Beccaro said in Los Angeles County, more Democrats than Republicans sign the Recall Gavin Newsom petition.
Regarding the numbers, there have more than 2 million signatures from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are not happy with the way the governor is doing his job.
KUSI’s Dan Plante joined us live from Harbor Island with reaction and examples of how those on the left are attempting to slander supporters of the recall.