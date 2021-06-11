Democrats move to cover recall costs, speed up election date

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic leaders in the California Legislature say the state will cover the estimated $215 million cost to stage an expected recall election this year that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

They also say they intend to waive a legislative financial review, potentially allowing the contest to be held at an earlier date.

A coalition of county officials urged the Legislature to provide funding to cover the recall election costs, warning they could strain local budgets already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The election was widely expected to come sometime in the fall. At this point, no date has been set.