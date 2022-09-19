Dems are using AB-158 to “buy votes” says Jon Coupal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Jon Coupal joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to debate the true purpose of California Assembly Bill 158.

The legislation would provide $400 million in tax credits to union members in order to reimburse the expense of union dues. It would not come into affect until 2024, and it is still unclear how much money union members would individually be eligible for.

Rudy and Coupal speculated that this legislature is another example of the recent push by Dems. to pass legislation prior to midterms which appeals to a a large swath of left-leaning voters: this one is for the union workers.