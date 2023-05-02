Dems in CA Senate and Assembly block fentanyl-related bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday of last week, Assembly Democrats in the Public Safety Committee failed to pass multiple fentanyl-related bills that would have increased penalties and prison sentences for drug dealers.

Fentanyl kills 114 Californians per day, adding up to 5,800 Californians per year. More people died from fentanyl overdoses than motor vehicle crashes in 2021.

The Public Safety Committee continues to shoot down bills that would get tough on crime and hold dealers accountable. California Republicans in the Senate and Assembly are fed up with the legislative rejection.

CA GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the state of the State Assembly.