Dems. prep for Midterms: Biden’s divisive speech and Newsom’s gas failures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Democrats gear up for Midterms, their rhetoric and legislation are gaining audacity — and speed.

Biden’s speech on “The Soul of the Nation” Thursday, Sept. 1 was both “dark” and “divisive” according to Republican officials, feeding American disunion along party lines. Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Newsom has passed legislation through backdoors to push the democratic agenda in a state where an economic domino affect is sure to ensue.

Six days after Governor Newsom signed legislation banning the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks, the state’s power grid operator on Wednesday warned people should not be charging their electric vehicles because of the risk of blackouts.

GOP Chair of California Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss these political tactics and how Californians will be impacted by the large, swooping actions of the seemingly desperate Democratic party.

California has 1.3 million registered electric vehicles. The state does not have the viable electricity required to power EVs today, much less go from 1.3 million to 25 million electric cars and trucks in the coming years.

A recent study found that the electric car to electric charging station ratio in California is one of the worst in the nation, ranking the fourth highest, meaning very few charging stations for lots of cars. On top of that, of stations that were tested, only 73% of the recharging stations were found in working order.