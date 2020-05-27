Dentist visits with new coronavirus restrictions

San Diego (KUSI) – Your next dental appointment will look different as more dental offices are having to adhere with the state new COVID-19 restrictions.

Soft Touch Dental is one of many dental offices implementing the required changes. Dr. Ali Fakhimi wants to ensure your experience a safe but pleasant one.

Patients will notice plexi-glass up along the reception desk and new state of the art dental chairs.

The Claremont dental office also has a special ventilation install throughout the building. Some of the other changes are listed below:

Protocols implemented due to COVID-19:

1. All patients need to wear a mask while entering and leaving the office.

2. Once patients arrive, they must text or call our office notifying us that they are in our parking lot to make sure they do not come in close contact with other patients that my be in the waiting room.

3. No more than one person is allowed to wait in our waiting room.

4. All surfaces in the exam rooms as well as bathroom and waiting room is wiped down after each patient.

5. Protective barrier shields have been placed in our office to protect our staff as well as our patients.

6. Each exam room has glass doors which isolates the room during treatment as well as for patient privacy.

7. We have installed a diffuser through our ac system which circulates the air in each exam room as well as pushes fresh scent through the office.

8. All of our assistants have been trained on the new PPE guidelines.

9. Every assistant treating patients will have shoe covers, disposable gowns, masks as well as face shields.

10. We have upgraded our bathroom to have touchless toilet as well as toothbrushes and antimicrobial mouthwash for patients.

11. We are offering virtual consultation to discuss patient’s treatment options and questions especially for patients that don’t live close to the office as well as those who may be immuno compromised.