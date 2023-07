Denver Broncos’ JL Skinner and Auburn’s Keionte Scott back home getting in reps before season

The best athletes know there’s no such thing as the off season. Denver Bronco’s 6th round pick JL Skinner and Point Loma alum getting in reps with DC Athletics alongside Auburn Tiger and former Helix Scottie standout Keionte Scott!

Hear from JL as he begins his journey in the NFL and Keionte’s transformation in the SEC.