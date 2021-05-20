Department of State Hospitals states no lease agreement exists for Mount Helix home





MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – After one judge denied the placement of sexually violent predator “Merle Wakefield’ into a Mount Helix neighborhood, residents are now awaiting on the decision from another judge concerning the placement of a second SVP, “Douglas Badger” into the same home.

Yesterday, KUSI reached out to courts on when San Diego Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers will make a decision on Badger’s placement, and they replied that he would make a decision this week.

KUSI reached out again today, but it was met with silence.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries recently requested public records from the California Department of State Hospitals for the lease agreement, which was met with a response.

The California Department of State Hospitals responded, stating, “Currently, no such lease agreement exists for the property that you identified. A lease agreement is not entered until the court approves a residence for the conditional release of a patient.”

Essentially, the Mount Helix home has not been approved as appropriate placement for the proposed SVPs.