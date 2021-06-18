Deputies fatally shoot gun-toting suspect in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them Friday in a neighborhood near Batiquitos Lagoon.

The patrol personnel was investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered a possible suspect about 8 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

While the deputies were attempting to question the man, he pulled a gun, prompting them to open fire on him, the agency reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.

The deputies were uninjured.

Sheriff’s personnel closed traffic lanes in the area while investigating the deadly confrontation.