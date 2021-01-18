Deputies investigate after man fatally shot in Ramona

Watch @SDSheriff Homicide Lieutenant Thomas Seiver give an update about a deadly shooting in Ramona. It happened early Monday morning in the 700 block of Main St. If you have any information, call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. @SDSORamona pic.twitter.com/PoVXUehIZf — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 18, 2021

RAMONA (KUSI) – A man was fatally shot early Monday morning in Ramona.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Main Street near Seventh Street, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.