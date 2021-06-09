Car fire in Escondido leads deputies to suspected homicide victim in San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A vehicle fire that left a man gravely injured in Escondido led deputies to find a woman dead inside a San Marcos home, and homicide detectives were investigating, authorities said Wednesday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Escondido police responded to the 1800 block of Foothill View Place after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire with a man inside, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Officers pulled the man from the burning vehicle and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, Seiver said.

As of Wednesday morning, the man’s condition was “grave,” the lieutenant said. The man’s age was not immediately available.

Investigators found the vehicle was related to a residence in the 800 block of El Toro Lane in San Marcos, Seiver said. Authorities then went to the home to perform a welfare check on the woman who lives there.

They found her dead inside the home with “trauma indicative of homicide,” Seiver said. The woman’s name and age were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the vehicle fire and the woman’s death, but no suspects were believed to be outstanding, Seiver said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle fire or the death was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.