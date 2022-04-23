Deputies rearrest 15-year-old girl in Lakeside stabbing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detectives are continuing their investigating Saturday after they re-arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with an earlier stabbing in the Lakeside neighborhood of San Diego.

Deputies were called just after 11 p.m. on April 16 to an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street where they found a 16-year-old girl who had been stabbed twice in the back, said Lt. Shawn Wray. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

During the course of the deputies’ investigation, they determined a 16- year-old boy and a group of teenagers approached the victim and her family about an assault that happened earlier in the day and began yelling racial slurs at them. An altercation ensued and the suspect stabbed the 16-year-old victim, according to Wray. The suspect and his companions ran away from the scene.

After interviewing the victim’s family, deputies were able to identify and arrest the female suspect — believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect — for brandishing a weapon. She was later released to the custody of her guardian.

Based on new information and witness statements in the ongoing investigation, detectives found the 15-year-old female suspect had a larger role in the attack than initially believed. On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest.

She turned herself in without incident to the custody of deputies at the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation with the assistance of the Fugitive Task Force. She was booked into Juvenile Hall on attempted murder and hate crime charges.

“We don’t tolerate hate in our communities and we commend the work of the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation for their diligent investigation and helping to bring justice to the victim and her family,” said Undersheriff Kelly Martinez.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call 858-565- 5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888- 580-8477 .