Deputies search for missing girl, 16, in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) – A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Tarynn was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle, according to authorities, wearing her hair in low ponytail, a black pajama top with gray pants, black or blue and white Vans slip-on shoes. She has blond hair and brown eyes, and was carrying a black bag with polka dots.

A helicopter was circling the area asking anyone who spotted the girl to call 911.

WATCH COMMANDER: @SDSOSantee is looking for a missing 16 year-old girl, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle. Her name is Tarynn, she has blond hair, brown eyes and is wearing blue/white Vans checkered shoes. Please call 9-1-1 if you see her. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/zzMrrcX9yl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 10, 2021