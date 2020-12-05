Deputies search for suspect after shooting at East County pot dispensary leaves one wounded

BOSTONIA (KUSI) – A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning with injuries he sustained in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary near El Cajon and the shooter was at large Saturday morning.

The gunfire in the 1600 block of North Second Street in the unincorporated Bostonia community was reported shortly after noon Friday, according to Sgt. Phillip Beaumont of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Following the shooting, the victim was driven out of the area and dropped off at a gas station about a mile to the south, where he was found by officers from the El Cajon Police Department, Beaumont said.

Paramedics took the wounded teen to a hospital in critical condition for treatment of his wounds, Beaumont said.

Deputies took several people into custody at the dispensary for questioning and searched the area for the shooter by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

No arrests were reported.