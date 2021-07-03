Deputies searching for man who went missing in Bonsall

BONSALL (KUSI) – A 77-year-old Alzheimer’s disease patient was reported missing by his pastor after apparently walking away from his home in Bonsall, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Gary Sokol was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Detective Ronald Bushnell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. His home is near Wrightwood Road and Lilac Road.

Sokol was last seen by a neighbor at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Bushnell said. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

He was described as a white man, five-feet-10-inches tall, 170 pounds, bald with gray hair on the sides, a gray mustache and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Sokol’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Communications Center at 858-565-5200 or 911.

