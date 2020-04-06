Deputies ticket 22 people found violating stay at home order in Encinitas





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Citations were issued to 22 people found near the beach in Encinitas for violating the state’s stay at home order, authorities announced Saturday morning.

The tickets were issued Friday to people who “were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Everyone is required to stay home, except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or go to an essential job,” the department tweeted Saturday morning. “Complacency is the enemy. Take social distancing more seriously to stop coronavirus.”

The violations carry fines of up to $1,000 or six months in jail or both, the department said.

“You can easily transmit coronavirus (without) knowing it, creating a snowball effect,” a tweet from the department said. “By staying home, you can save lives. The public health orders were not created to follow when convenient.”

Furthermore, the San Diego Police Department told KUSI News 16 people were cited over the weekend for violation of California Government Code 8665; the stay at home order.

– 4 at 5100 Santa Cruz Ave

– 1 at 5100 Saratoga Ave

– 2 at dog beach

– 3 at Robb Field skate park

– 1 at Ladera Street

– 5 people at Balboa Park

Over the past several days, 5 businesses were also cited for being a non-essential business and staying open despite being educated by SDPD.

