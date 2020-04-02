Deputy Regional Director Jeffrey Enos on the US Census Bureau’s 2020 field operations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 has touched every part of our lives, including the 2020 Census. While the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted operations and is currently carefully monitoring the situation, the virus underscores the need for people across the country to respond as soon as possible to ensure a complete and accurate count of everyone who lives in the United States.

April 1 is Census Day, the Census Bureau will recognize this once-a-decade count and remind the public that they should respond now to the 2020 Census and count every person living in their home as of April 1.

Jeffrey Enos, Deputy Regional Director spoke with KUSI News on the phone talk about this massive undertaking in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

With hospitals facing emergencies and shortages, Census data informs the distribution of critical funding for hospitals and emergency services.