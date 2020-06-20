Deputy Sheriffs’ Association President writes “we, the more than 2,500 San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies, have had enough”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The head of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association wrote an op-ed piece in the Union-Tribune regarding the call for massive police reform across the country.

In the article, Union President David Leonhardi says, “we, the more than 2,500 San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies, have had enough.”

The op-ed also highlights some of the practices and principles the Sheriff’s Department has put into place like using body-worn cameras, use of force policies, and the recent banning of the carotid restraint.

The President of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County David Leonhardi joined KUSI News to talk about this.

To read the full op-ed piece: “We, the more than 2,500 San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, have had enough”