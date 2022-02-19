Deputy shoots, kills car theft suspect in Otay Mesa strip mall

OTAY MESA (KUSI) – A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in a shopping center parking lot in Otay Mesa, police said Saturday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Roll Drive after a crash, according to multiple media reports.

When ordered to exit the vehicle, the driver backed out of the parking spot, hitting other vehicles and knocking over a deputy, prompting a deputy to shoot at the driver, 10News reported. The driver continued through the parking lot, hitting other vehicles before he was pulled out by deputies.

The suspect, who was struck by gunfire, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The deputy who was knocked over was treated for his injuries.

A man and a woman inside the car were detained, 10News said.