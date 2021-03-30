Derek Chauvin murder trial resumes as new witness takes the stand

AP,
Posted:

AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May says he called 911 to report a murder after Floyd was removed by paramedics.

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, Monday March 29, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Donald Williams returned to the stand Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head as he slowly faded away “like a fish in a bag.”

Williams is a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, and testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd.

Prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of a widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest that sent waves of outrage around the globe.

Categories: National & International News