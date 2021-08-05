DeSantis calls out Biden, demanding he ‘do his job’ and secure the Southern border





WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on his opponents, specifically telling Republican governors to “get out of the way” of his administration’s rules to contain the new Delta variant.

In remarks Tuesday at the White House, he also backed city and private rules requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities. Something NYC has implemented, and LA City Council will be considering soon.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising Republican star, responded to Biden by adamantly telling him to “do his job.” DeSantis said, “Why don’t you do your job, why don’t you get this border secure and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about Covid from you, thank you.”

DeSantis has been the target of attacks from Biden and members of his administration as he continues to push back against government regulation, and allowing his state to stay open. DeSantis says he will protect Floridians jobs, and keep their schools open.

During a speech from Miami last Tuesday, DeSantis continued to push back against Biden’s COVID regulations explaining, “In terms of shutting down, we’re not shutting down. We’re gonna have schools open. We’re protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We’re protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States, but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, and particularly with Delta, which is even more transmissible. If it didn’t stop it before, it definitely ain’t gonna stop it now.”

President Biden continues to allow thousands of COVID positive migrants to enter our country, but chose to blame GOP Governors for a rise in cases.@GovRonDeSantis fired back at Biden, promising to keep schools open and protect small business. More info: https://t.co/ntvt5ybT6M pic.twitter.com/IJAYOQ13hu — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 5, 2021