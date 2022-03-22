DeSantis declares Emma Weyant NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle champion over Lia Thomas





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has surged in popularity after not implementing any lockdown policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has continually hit back against critics who attempt to get him to play along with their COVID-19 theatrical antics, and mask mandates.

Now, DeSantis is standing up for female collegiate athletes.

Transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas has been dominating the female competition, and just won the 500-yard NCAA Championship.

Democrats have been reluctant to do anything to stand up for the female college athletes being hurt by Thomas’ success, even though Thomas has a clear advantage being a biological male.

Emma Weyant, a resident a Sarasota, Florida, got second place in the women’s 500-yard freestyle, finishing behind Lia Thomas.

In an effort to stand up for female collegiate athletes, Governor DeSantis published a tweet slamming the NCAA for allowing Lia Thomas to compete with the women. Desantis’ tweet read, “By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.”

Continuing, “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

DeSantis also held a press conference declaring Emma Weyant the women’s 500-yard freestyle NCAA Champion.

“If you look at what the NCAA has done in allowing basically men to compete in women’s athletics, and in this case swimming … you had the number one woman who finished was from Sarasota, Emma Weyent. She won the silver medal, she’s been an absolute superstar her whole career,” DeSantis said.

“To compete at that level is very, very difficult. And you don’t just roll out of bed and do it. That takes grit. That takes determination … She had the fastest time of any woman in college athletics. Now the NCAA is basically taking efforts to destroy women’s athletics. They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition, crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong,” he continued.

WFLA in Florida streamed DeSantis’ news conference where signed the proclamation declaring Emma Weyant Champion:

