Desert dangers: all-terrain vehicle injuries for children are on the rise





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2020, Rady Children’s Hospital saw 102 all-terrain vehicle injuries that required treatment from the Trauma Team, totaling more than all ATV injuries from 2017 to 2019 combined.

Data found that less than 60% of those with ATV injuries wore helmets.

Head injuries were the most common, followed by upper and lower extremity fractures.

The most common reasons for operating room and ICU visits were skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Patient ages were overwhelmingly young, from 2 years old to 17 years old, with most being between 11 and 15 years old.

California’s safety courses require that those under 14 years old have direct adult supervision by an adult who has taken a safety course.

Learn Rady Children Hospital’s tips on injury prevention here.