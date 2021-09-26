Despite challenges Francis Parker’s Coach Rob Mendez continues to inspire with new book





Coach Rob Mendez who now currently serves as Francis Parker’s Offensive Coordinator recently penned a new book “Who Says I Can’t: The Astonishing Story of a Fearless Life”.

Proving no matter what obstacle may lie in front of you anything is possible. Coach Rob’s book signing in Little Italy presented the perfect opportunity to connect with supporters.

Accomplishing his goal of landing his first coaching job became the subject of an Emmy-nominated ESPN documentary. Coach Rob is also the recipient of the prestigious Jimmy V Award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards in 2019.

If you would like a copy, the book can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Says-Cant-Astonishing-Fearless/dp/0785239405