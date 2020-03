Despite coaching, personnel changes, Point Loma Nazarene ready to dance again

After making an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Division II championship game in 2019, nobody expected Point Loma Nazarene to have the same level of success in 2020.

But one year later, here they are – ready for another appearance in the Big Dance.

Maddison Sinclair hung out with the Sea Lions to find out just how they made that happen.