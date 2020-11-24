Despite pleas from health officials, millions of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ahead of Thanksgiving, California, Oregon and Washington have all issued travel advisories for visitors and residents.

The West Coast governors are urging resident and visitors, entering or returning home from outside their states, to self-quarantine for 14 days. KUSI wants to make clear these are just advisories, not mandates.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, health officials are asking Americans to follow their advisories and requesting local law enforcement ramp up enforcement against violators.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending people not travel this holiday season. They are asking people to stay-at-home as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC says traveling right now could help spread the virus from one part of the country to another, adding that those who are planning to travel should wear masks, practice social distancing, and keep washing their hands.

Despite these please, millions of Americans are still expected to travel over Thanksgiving week.