Detectives investigate after man’s body found in La Mesa home

LA MESA (KUSI) – A man’s body was discovered during a welfare check Tuesday at a home in La Mesa prompting an investigation by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in the unincorporated area near Chula Vista, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The investigation at the scene was expected to take several hours, Seiver said.

The man’s name was not released.

Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to call 858- 285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers, 888-580- 8477.