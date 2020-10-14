Developers urge Poway residents to vote “Yes on P” approving ‘The Farm in Poway’ project

POWAY (KUSI) – The Farm in Poway is a proposed new neighborhood that incorporates homes, open space and a rural appeal that celebrates “The City in the Country.”

The developers say “this new community will replace the abandoned Stoneridge Country Club and golf course, which has become a nuisance to the community, with overgrown vegetation and dilapidated buildings that pose a public safety and fire hazard. The Farm in Poway is limited to no more than 160 homes on just more than 117 acres, which is compatible with the densities in the surrounding neighborhood. It offers a variety of housing options for Poway families, including large lot single-family homes, clustered single-family homes and twin homes.”

They say the Farm community will be centered around conservation, agriculture and recreation with more than 60% of the property being preserved and maintained as open space.

But, voter approval of Measure P will confirm the Poway City Council’s unanimous approval of The Farm in Poway Specific Plan, which limits development to a maximum of 160 homes on 117 acres and includes amenities for all Poway residents.

Measure P allows Poway residents to decide the fate of the Stoneridge Country Club property.

San Diego Region Land Adviser, Erin McKinley of Colliers International, joined KUSI News to discuss the proposed project and to urge Poway voters to vote “Yes” on Measure P.

The developers published the following video of the projects renderings: