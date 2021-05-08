DHS begins reuniting families separated at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun the process of reuniting families who were separated under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration.

Earlier in the week — President Biden’s administration said its reunification task force rejoined its first four families that were separated by the policy.

Under the “zero tolerance” policy, thousands of migrant parents were separated from their children.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, parents will return to the United States on humanitarian parole while authorities consider other longer-term forms of legal status.

