DHS instructed to consider exempting Ukrainian refugees from Title 42

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Homeland Security has been instructed to consider exempting Ukrainian refugees from Title 42 due to the humanitarian crisis created by Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

Title 42 allows the federal government the ability to take emergency action to “stop the introduction of communicable diseases” into the United States.

U.S. authorities have been urged to make the situation a case-by-case decision.

The exemption would allow a refugee to live and work in the U.S. for one year legally.

However, migrant advocates have called this exemption unequal and discriminatory.

