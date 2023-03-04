Diablo Canyon to remain open, public advocates call it “disastrous decision”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California legislators made a deal worth $1.42 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant open past its scheduled date of closure.

This extension of life for the nuclear plant would keep the state’s last remaining nuclear power plant open for five extra years. It was meant to be shut down in 2025.

Founder Nina Babiarz of organization Public Watchdogs joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the possible repercussions of this new nuclear deal with Diablo Canyon, and what affect it will have on San Diegans.