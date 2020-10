Dialysis Patient and patient advocate, DeWayne Cox, says vote No on Prop 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DeWayne Cox said he’s been on dialysis for about 10 years and that he will be voting on Prop 23.

Cox said Prop 23 is dangerous and costly and could close dialysis clinics putting his life at risk.

Opponents of Prop 23 say it will endanger dialysis patients’ lives, make our doctor shortage worse, increase wait times in already overcrowded hospital ERs and increase health care costs.