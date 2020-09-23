Dianne Jacob reacts to San Diego County staying in red tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County will remain in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan for at least one more week, according to state officials.

The county is reporting 6.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population, just 0.1 away from the dreaded purple tier, the state’s most restrictive.

San Diego County is also posting a 3.8% positive testing rate for the novel coronavirus — well within the lower orange guideline of the state’s four-tier reopening system.

This comes as the county reported 222 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths due to the illness Tuesday, raising the region’s total cases to 45,167 and the number of deaths to 765.

Of the 8,130 tests reported Tuesday, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 3.6%. The seven-day daily average of tests is 8,748.

The news Tuesday that San Diego will stay in the red tier comes as somewhat of a surprise after increasing COVID-19 numbers appeared to set the county on a path toward slipping into that most restrictive tier — which would shutter indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, houses of worship and gyms, limit retail businesses to just 25% capacity and have major impacts on indoor business for most other industries until the county can improve its numbers.

Supervisor Jacob joined Good Morning San Diego to share her thoughts on the County remaining in Tier 2 (red) and the challenges ahead to remain open.