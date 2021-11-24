Dietary dangers and safety tips for pets during Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Jessica Gercke, PR director with Helen Woodward Animal Center, about dietary dangers from Thanksgiving food for pets.

While Thanksgiving is known for a time of thanks, it may also be a time of dietary indiscretion for both people and their pets. Here are a few tips to keep your pets safe this Thursday and throughout the holiday weekend.

Many owners are familiar with specific food their pet should not eat such as onions, garlic, and chocolate but might not know that simply feeding human food can be harmful as well. This is because higher fat diets can cause the pancreas to become over loaded while trying to produce the enzymes needed for digestion, leading to pancreatitis.