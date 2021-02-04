Different ways to get Girl Scout Cookies in a different year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Girl Scouts have been innovating this year with new and contactless ways to crumble your cookie cravings.

Choose the best method for you to get Girl Scout Cookies:

If you know any Girl Scouts, ask them for their Digital Cookie links. Use the “Get Cookies Delivered” button and get connected with a Girl Scout in your neighborhood who can arrange contactless delivery with you. You may also donate cookies to the military through this link. Order through Grubhub. Download the Grubhub app or log onto the website and search “Girl Scout Cookies” or use one of their storefront links to have Girl Scout Cookies delivered to your doorstep.

4. Ship the cookies to your home. Use the GSUSA Cookie Finder to ship them right to your doorstep or to donate to Operation Thin Mint.

Cookie finder: https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html#

Girl Scouts are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Operation Thin Mint.

They are hoping to send at least 200,000 packs of Girl Scout Cookies to troops overseas and local veterans.

A $5 donation made to a Girl Scout in cookie season equals a single package.

If you know any, reach out to your Girl Scout friend and let her know your request.

As of Jan. 26, customers have donated 51,038 Operation Thin Mint packages.

Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego graced KUSI with a discussion on what the Girl Scouts are up to this year.