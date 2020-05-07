Digital millionaires fund coronavirus testing for their entire town and found zero positive cases

BOLINAS (KUSI) – A study was conducted testing the entire Marin County community for coronavirus.

As it turns out, there were zero positive cases in the entire town of Bolinas.

Engestrom teamed up with his friend Cyrus Harmon and partnered with the University of California, San Francisco to analyze the results in a timely manner.

Bolinas community member, entrepreneur, and sponsor of the study, Jyri Engestrom spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the findings and what they mean for other communities across the country.