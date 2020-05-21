Digital theatre previews amid the coronavirus pandemic 5/21/20





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the coronavirus pandemic has prevented audience members from viewing in-person theater shows, many companies are streaming their performances online.

KUSI Theatre contributor Joey Landwehr discusses some of the upcoming plays at our local theaters.

THE OLD GLOBE

THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE!

Tuesday: May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Shakespeare’s 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving poetry. The Globe’s Artistic Director Barry Edelstein is presenting Shakespeare’s sonnets in this free online edition. This “social-distance” version of his popular Thinking Shakespeare Live! introduces the sonnets and delves into one masterpiece of the form each time, exploring its language, how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare’s work for the stage..

FIND: The Globe’s Facebook page or anytime on the Globe’s website.

Word Up!:

Fridays at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time Through June 5

A digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other. Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Zablit hosts Mad Libs–style communal storytelling featuring new performing artists and community guests; creating viewer opportunities to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. This Friday May 21 will feature Teaching Artist Tara Ricasa on the subject of Puppetry!

FIND: Live on The Old Globe’s Facebook page

———-

LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE – WithOut Walls Series (WOW)

ANCIENT – By Mike Sears and Lisa Berger

Access for free May 14 – June 7

San Diego-based artists Mike Sears and Lisa Berger (2019 WOW Festival’s How High the Moon) have developed a Playhouse-commissioned video installation that explores the relationship between repetition and meditation, the routine and the ancient.

WALKS OF LIFE – By Blindspot Collective

Access for free starting May 26

Blindspot Collective has developed an original Playhouse-commissioned digital WOW piece that takes participants on a fascinating, three-part auditory journey into the lives of the people sheltering in place all around us.

BINGE – By Brian Lobel

Available in June (dates TBD) – Tickets ($25)

BINGE, by UK-based artist Brian Lobel, is tailor-made to fit the life of each individual audience member, offering a live Zoom session with a personal artist companion, resulting in the prescription of a classic television episode to provide a little bit of solace at home.

PROYECTO: PORTALEZA – By David Israel Reynoso/Optika Moderna

Available in July (dates TBD) – Tickets ($25)

Renowned artist David Israel Reynoso has created an inventive, multi-sensory journey for patrons without ever leaving their living rooms. This kinetoscopic wormhole expedition will evoke all the visual lushness, theatrical surprise and one-on-one connection of his acclaimed WOW pieces Las Quinceañeras and Waking La Llorona.

FIND: at LaJollaPlayhouse.org