Dilapidated La Jolla railing causes city to consider public-private partnership for repairs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of San Diego’s biggest tourist attractions is getting quite a lot of attention for all of the wrong reasons this week.

For the past three months, a broken fence at La Jolla cove is creating a danger zone along the scenic cliffs.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live from La Jolla cove with details on the issue.