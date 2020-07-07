Dinesh D’Souza discusses the House panel working to remove some statues from US Capitol





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, President Trump delivered a patriotic speech placing his pro-American ideology on center stage a day before the nation’s birthday at Mount Rushmore.

During the speech, he criticized the far-left for their political “cancel culture” movement and their constant anti-American messaging.

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said. He lamented “cancel culture” and charged that some on the political left hope to “defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.” He said Americans should speak proudly of their heritage and shouldn’t have to apologize for its history.

“We will not be terrorized, we will not be demeaned, and we will not be intimidated by bad, evil people,” Trump added. “It will not happen.”

Furthermore, a statue of the 19th Century US black activist Frederick Douglass was been toppled in New York state. This comes as statues of Abraham Lincoln have been vandalized in other parts of the country.

The destruction of these statues has led many Americans to believe that the vandals don’t care about who the statues represent, and that there true goal is to dismantle American history to transform the country.

The repeated destruction of these statues has led to a House panel is taking steps to remove certain statues from the United States Capitol. The move is hidden in the House Appropriations Committee legislative branch funding bill for next year.

It’s a directive for the architect of the Capitol to remove statues or busts that represent figures who took part in the Confederate Army of government. But it goes beyond just those with links to the confederacy.

It also directs the removal of statues and busts of people with, “unambiguous records of racial intolerance.”

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza explained his take on KUSI News.