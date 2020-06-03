Dinesh D’Souza discusses the nationwide protests and his new book, ‘United States of Socialism’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Author and filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza, wrote a new book titled, “United States of Socialism” and it is now available for purchase.

D’Souza says the book “decisively refutes the new ‘identity socialism’ and makes the case for the most effective leader in the battle to prevent it – President Trump.”

D’Souza joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss how the elected leaders on the left, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ilhan Omar, and more, use a different version of socialism than Lenin, Mao, and Castro used. D’Souza describes this modern-day socialism as “identity socialism, a marriage between classic socialism and identity politics.”

The book explains how socialism has never worked, and why D’Souza believes this modern-day form of socialism won’t work either.

D’Souza discussed his new book and how it relates to our current state of politics with KUSI’s Anna Laurel.

‼️ OUT TODAY ‼️#UnitedStatesofSocialism decisively refutes the new "identity socialism" and makes the case for the most effective leader in the battle to prevent it—President @realDonaldTrump. Get your copy of my new book, out today 👉🏻 https://t.co/1geWy5Tk6v pic.twitter.com/SDjiSup4Bq — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 2, 2020