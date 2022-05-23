Dinesh D’Souza on the success of his new film, ‘2000 Mules’





If the video above will not play, you can watch it on Rumble here.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Author and filmmakers Dinesh D’Souza is making national headlines after his new film, “2000 Mules” exposes how the 2020 election was rigged against Donald J. Trump.

The film details how orchestrated voter fraud in a few big cities changed the outcome of the election, and uses video evidence to support the claim.

D’Souza’s opponents still say there “is no evidence of voter fraud,” but his film clearly provides all the evidence.

2000 Mules was shown in select theaters across the country, and is available for purchase online, but many platforms will censor any positive promotion of the film, claiming it is “disinformation.”

Despite the censorship efforts, 2000 Mules made millions of dollars, and has been seen by Americans all across the country.

Dinesh D’Souza joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the success and critique of the film now that it has been seen by so many.

To watch 2000 Mules, click here.

D’Souza has also been reacting to the claims critics are making on his Twitter account, calling out the “fact checkers.”

For the poor dumb “fact checkers” who say cell phone geotracking is only accurate to within 30 feet, go ahead and toss your phone into a field of tall grass. Then do a “find my phone” and see if it takes you to “within 30 feet” of your phone or right to your phone #2000Mules — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 23, 2022

If you want to gauge the impact the feverish “fact checks” have had on people who have actually seen the movie, consider this! @pbump @amandacarpenter @AliSwenson @TomDreisbach pic.twitter.com/czSZbwUdpj — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 23, 2022