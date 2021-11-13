Dinner is Covered: Boy Scout Troop 959 holds Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Still undecided on dinner for Saturday night? We’ve got just the thing for you.

Boy Scout Troop 959, a troop in La Mesa, will hold its spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday evening.

Bill Hopwood, Scoutmaster BSA Troop 959, joined KUSI”s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at San Carlos United Methodist Church at 6554 Cowles Mountain Blvd.

The cost is $10 for a whole mess of spaghetti, meatballs, roll, and a beverage.

A silent auction and baked goods sale will commence.

Don’t miss this opportunity to eat a plate of pasta for a good cause!