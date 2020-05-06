Dirty Birds donates wings to San Diego Police Department and other first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dirty Birds has been helping local first responders by Winging it Forward.

Dirty Birds is donating 20 wings for every 20 wings purchased to local First Responders, medical facilities, ERs, service agencies and ambulance services. Tuesday, they donated to the San Diego Police Department.

Dirty Birds partner, and San Diego City Council District 7 candidate, Noli Zosa, told KUSI they’re struggling, just like all small businesses, but they are moving forward with “people over profits” in mind.

For more information visit: www.dirtybirdsbarandgrill.com