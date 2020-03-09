Disaster Preparedness Academy with the Red Cross

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earthquakes, flooding, wildfires, transportation accidents are just a few types of emergencies that businesses and employees must be prepared to face.

Jerry Sanders with the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Sean Mahoney with the San Diego Red Cross joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about an event happening in March that can help businesses be better prepared for disasters.

The Red Cross Business Leadership Council and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the sixth annual Disaster Preparedness Academy on Friday, March 20 to help prepare business owners for a variety of disasters.

Tickets are still available by visiting redcross.org/SanDiego/DPA to claim your seat.