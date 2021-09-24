Discover wildlife at The Living Coast Discovery Center





CHULA VISTA (KUSI)- The Living Coast Discovery Center was shutdown by COVID-19 restrictions for fourteen months and they are finally back open for visitors!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Living Coast to talk about what they’re offering for families who visit! The Living Coast Discovery Center and introduces one of their animal ambassadors, Pepper the opossum.

Living Coast is open for visitors Thursday-Sunday and will host birthday parties as well!

For booking: https://www.thelivingcoast.org/

Later on Good Morning San Diego, we were introduced to Tyto the Barn Owl.