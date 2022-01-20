Discussing California’s new 2022-2023 budget: wildfire management, homelessness and Medi-Cal expansion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the 2022-2023 California State Budget.

While the budget appears to cover a wide range of items, some say it should be more specified.

California Sen. Shannon Grove, representing the 16th State Senate District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what the governor’s plans for the budget are.

Sen. Grove criticized Gov. Newsom’s previous spending on homelessness, but praised the new budget allocations for wildfire management amid increasingly destructive wildfire seasons.