Discussing Chula Vista Police Department’s School Resources Officer Program

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – As of late, Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy has heard a lot of concerns about officers in enforcement roles at schools.

Chief Kennedy joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss in detail what School Resource Officers truly do.

She clarified that SROs’ mission is Prevention, Intervention, Education and Enforcement.

Enforcement is the last resort, she emphasized.

The CVPD serves 21 middle and high schools, and 44 public schools in the Chula Vista Elementary School District — making up 65 schools plus other charter schools.

In total, 12 SROs cover 65+ schools.

CVPD now has an anonymous program called “Speaking Out for Students” for students to anonymously share information on what they’re dealing with such as bullying or social media threats.

SROs work on strategies to help these kids, Chief Kennedy explained.