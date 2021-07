Discussing Councilmember Schumacher’s resignation with recall leader, Carl DeMaio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carlsbad Councilmember Cori Schumacher has resigned from her post, following efforts to recall her from the position.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss Schumacher’s resignation.

Reform California has been a leader in the effort to recall Schumacher.

A judge declared Councilmember Cori Schumacher liable for retaliation against her constituents.